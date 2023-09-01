Tickets on sale now for ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ film at Emagine in Batavia

Emagine Batavia and all Emagine Theatre locations will present the film “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” starting Friday, Oct. 13.

The concert film will be in theaters for a limited time only, according to a news release from Emagine Entertainment.

Ticket prices start at $13.13 for students/children/seniors/military members and $19.89 for adults. Additional fees may apply, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.emagine-entertainment.com, at the box office or on the Emagine App.

To learn more, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com.