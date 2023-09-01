September 01, 2023
Tickets on sale now for ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ film at Emagine in Batavia

By Shaw Local News Network
The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Emagine Batavia and all Emagine Theatre locations will present the film “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” starting Friday, Oct. 13.

The concert film will be in theaters for a limited time only, according to a news release from Emagine Entertainment.

Ticket prices start at $13.13 for students/children/seniors/military members and $19.89 for adults. Additional fees may apply, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.emagine-entertainment.com, at the box office or on the Emagine App.

To learn more, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com.

