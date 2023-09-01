St. Charles brewery collaboration raises over $4,000 for Lazarus House

ST. CHARLES – The STC Six, a collaboration of local breweries, launched their second-annual collaborative beer in June, and have since raised over $4,000 for Lazarus House, a Kane County homeless shelter and community relief organization, according to a news release.

The STC Six consists of all six St. Charles Breweries; 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

This year’s brew was a Summer Pale Ale, which was released during a launch party June 14. $1 from every sale of the Summer Pale Ale, and a portion of the proceeds from every limited-edition glassware and bar of Summer Pale Ale soap by Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. also benefited Lazarus House.

Lazarus House is a non-profit organization in St. Charles that helps individuals find the shelter, food and other support services they need to get back on their feet. Lazarus House serves Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles and western rural Kane County, and is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

“Lazarus House is truly grateful for the wonderful opportunity of benefitting from the STC Six Collaboration,” Lazarus House executive director Julie Purcell said in the release. “The breweries involved care for their community and are showing it in a big way. We received over $4,000 which will provide 35 days of safe shelter, food and case management for a man, women, or child from our community. What an amazing blessing! Thank you to all involved.”

Those looking to send donations or support to Lazarus House should visit their website.

For more information on the STC Six Beer Collaboration, visit stcsix.com.

For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630- 443-3967.