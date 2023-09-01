Batavia MainStreet’s Block Party, Taste of Batavia set for Sunday

Downtown Batavia will be the place to be this Labor Day weekend, as Batavia MainStreet hosts the annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Peg Bond Center.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m., and will feature $3 food tastings and drinks from downtown Batavia restaurants.

The party will also feature a performance from Batavia Dance Academy, as well as live music from David Fracarro singing the songs of Elvis Presley, ORD Rocks and a family zone sponsored by the Congregational Church of Batavia with a bounce house and more.

The Batavia Mothers Club will sponsor its annual Pie Bake-Off.

The car show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on North River Street.

Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for more information. You also can visit https://downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-block-party/.