St. Charles’ Main Street to close today for Homecoming Parade

ST. CHARLES – Main Street will be temporarily closed for St. Charles Ease High School’s Homecoming Day Parade today.

Main Street will be closed from 5th Avenue to 7th Street from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

St. Charles Police Department will implement a detour during the parade. As a reminder, Route 25 is already currently closed south of this location due to ongoing construction.

Those traveling west will be directed either north on Route 25 to the Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Avenue, then west across the river to 7th Street.

Those traveling east will be directed either north on 7th Street to State Street and east to Route 31 and north to the Red Gate Bridge, or south at 7th Street to Illinois Street, and then east across the river to Route 25.

Police and Emergency Management Personnel will be positioned at key locations to assist with traffic direction.

Motorists are advised to expect delays when traveling throughout the city and to use care and be watchful for pedestrians.