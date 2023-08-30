St. Charles LGBTQ advocate gets 12 months court supervision for weapons charges

ST. CHARLES – A St. Charles LGBTQ activist who is the founder and president of Out in Fox Valley was sentenced Aug. 17 to court supervision after pleading guilty earlier this month to possession of explosive ammunition, records show.

Michael L. Stroud, 39, now of the 100 block of Tyler Road, St. Charles, was charged July 10 with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Stroud was charged after an emergency protection order was sought against him, according to St. Charles police reports and court records.

Stroud declined comment after his sentencing.

According to charging documents, Stroud knowingly possessed a Savage Arms 12-gauge shotgun and explosive ammunition without having a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Associate Judge William Engerman approved a plea agreement Aug. 17 and sentenced Stroud to 12 months of court supervision after he pleaded guilty to possession of explosive ammunition, records show. He will not be prosecuted for possession of the shotgun or ammunition without a FOID card, court records show.

Stroud has been outspoken about civil rights and LGBTQ issues in recent years, and founded Out in Fox Valley, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in St. Charles. He also was elected as Democratic Precinct Committee person for St. Charles 15th Precinct in 2022, records show.

Stroud was involved in the organization of an anti-gun violence rally in St. Charles last summer.

Michael Stroud, founder and president of Out in Fox Valley, appears in this June 2, 2022 file photo. (Eric Schelkopf)

St. Charles police were alerted to Stroud allegedly having a weapon after a petition for an order of protection was filed on July 6, records show. Associate Judge Reginald Campbell granted the requested protective order. Police arrested Stroud the next day.

Stroud’s supervision is scheduled to end Aug. 19, 2024. Engerman’s judgement will be withheld until Stroud successfully completes his supervision, records show.

