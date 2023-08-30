Geneva panel recommends replacing 20-year-old grease and scum skimmers

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons recommended spending $164,450 to replace four grease and scum skimmer systems within the primary clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant.

Skimmer systems are used to remove grease and scum within four primary clarifiers in the treatment plant when the first flow comes in. The ones to be replaced are 20 years old, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said at the Aug. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.

At $149,500, DPS Equipment Services Inc. of Caledonia was the lowest of three bids and is recommended for the work, Dawkins said.

Staff is recommending that a 10% contingency be added to the bid, boosting the total cost recommended to $164,450, Dawkins said.

“And they performed the replacement of the flight assemblies in fiscal 2022 and staff has been satisfied with the results,” Dawkins said of the company.

Flight assemblies are a set of bars that rotate in the primary clarifiers to convey settled sludge from one end to the other in the treatment process, officials said.

The City Council will take final action.