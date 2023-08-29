St. Charles Public Library to participate in Jazz Weekend

The St. Charles Public Library will kick off its annual Sunday Concert Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 with a special performance in partnership with the 12th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend.

The performance will be a violin and guitar program showcasing the musical chemistry between violist Daniela Bisenius and guitarist Gabriel Datcu, two of Chicago’s most celebrated artists, according to a news release from the library.

The concert will include arrangements of well-known jazz and gypsy jazz standards, classical works and Argentinian tango music.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. The public is invited and the concerts are free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.