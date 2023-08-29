Kaneland school board honors Lions Club member

Joe Kryszak, a longtime member of the Lions Club who has led the way in ensuring that a carnival day specifically for special needs children with sensory issues remains a huge part of Elburn Days, was recognized for his efforts during the Kaneland School District 302 board meeting Monday.

Always humble, Kryszak praised the Lions Club for doing what it does so well for others.

While attending his first Lions Club meeting after the pandemic, Kryszak said amusement rides company Skinners’ Amusements was hurt by the lockdown that canceled community celebrations throughout the country and probably couldn’t afford to provide free rides for those with special needs.

“We still have to pay taxes and we have 27 acres,” he said. “We pay insurance, the grass needs to be cut, trees need to be trimmed and utilities need to be paid. I went to the meeting and I said, ‘I’m not so sure that Skinners can afford to give us free rides for special needs and I’m not sure that we being the Lions Club can continue to give unlimited sodas, chips and hot dogs. And you don’t want hamburgers. You want tacos in a bag. And perhaps maybe I should think of getting a sponsor.”

Kryszak didn’t have to say anything more.

“They said, ‘Joe, we are not going to change anything,’ ” he said. “If there’s anything that’s going to stay the same, it’s the special needs carnival.”

Kaneland Director of Special Services Fran Eggleston also thanked the many staff members and students from the district and community who assisted with those efforts.

“We had approximately 200 guests join us along with partnering with the HOPE class, which is at Kaneland High School,” she said. “So we had a lot of students help during this time as well with that and we do want to thank Joe and the Elburn Lions Club.”