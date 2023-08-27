August 27, 2023
Sugar Grove Police Reports: Aug. 12-14, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• George Esparza, 45, of the 2000 block of Edinburgh Lane, Aurora, was charged Aug. 12 with unlawful aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated DUI, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing a police officer, driving with a revoked license, unlawful transportation of open alcohol by a driver, driving without insurance and attempting to flee a police officer.

• Jewel Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported a retail theft Aug. 14 of $150 in liquor.

