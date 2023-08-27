Sugar Grove Police Reports: Aug. 12-14, 2023

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• George Esparza, 45, of the 2000 block of Edinburgh Lane, Aurora, was charged Aug. 12 with unlawful aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated DUI, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing a police officer, driving with a revoked license, unlawful transportation of open alcohol by a driver, driving without insurance and attempting to flee a police officer.

• Jewel Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported a retail theft Aug. 14 of $150 in liquor.