Elburn police reports: Aug. 18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Casey D. Kirchmann, 44, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Sycamore, was charged Aug. 18 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, disobeying a traffic control device, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving an uninsured vehicle. Police stopped Kirchmann on Center Avenue and Route 38 at 9:33 p.m. Kirchmann’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.263%.