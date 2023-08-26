St. Charles Police Department to ramp up traffic patrol on Labor Day weekend

Motorists should expect to see an increased police presence on roadways over Labor Day weekend as St. Charles police join statewide law enforcement agencies in an effort to curb impaired driving.

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign started on Aug. 16 and will run through Sept. 5. During this period, motorists in St. Charles can expect to see stepped-up impaired driver patrols and seat-belt enforcement.

Over Labor Day weekend, police will be looking for distracted drivers, unbuckled drivers and speeders, with the goal of preventing motor vehicle crashes and resulting injuries.

St. Charles police issued a news release on Aug. 25 reminding those celebrating this Labor Day to buckle up, designate a sober driver, and not let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

Correct seatbelt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants in a crash, according to the release.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate is 95.2%, yet unbuckled occupants make up a disproportionately large number of fatalities, representing more than 50% of people killed in motor vehicle crashes.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.