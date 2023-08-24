The 12th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend returns Sept. 7-10 and will feature more than 30 different jazz performances at 21 venues in St. Charles.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, some notable performances include Grammy-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, who will be performing at The Filling Station Pub & Grill on Sept. 7, and at The House Pub on Sept. 8 and 9, critically acclaimed Alyssa Allgood at the Moonlight Theatre on Sept. 9 and Deans Simms and the Hot Notes who will be playing a tribute to Louis Armstrong at the Arcada Theatre on Sept. 10.

Individuals who are attending 2023 St. Charles Jazz Weekend have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming show at the Arcada Theatre. To enter, download the Travel St. Charles app and create an account. Once an account is created, the user will be able to check-in to any Jazz Weekend performance by viewing the event and clicking on the “Check-In Now” button while at the venue.

A total of three check-ins throughout Jazz Weekend are required to be entered to win. Three winners from all entrants who complete the challenge will be chosen and will be notified via email on Sept. 12.

The venues participating in this year’s Jazz Weekend include: 116 Gallery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, The Arcada Theatre, Baker Community Center, Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Coroco Coffee, D&G Brewing, Eden Restaurant & Events, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, The House Pub, Hunt House Creative Arts Center, Jeans & A Cute Top Shop, McNally’s Irish Pub & Kitchen, Moonlight Theatre, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, St. Charles History Museum, St. Charles Public Library, Riverlands Brewing Company, The Wine Exchange and Whiskey Bend. There will also be performances near the Reflections Statue behind the St. Charles Municipal Building.

Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in the release she is looking forward to this year’s Jazz Weekend.

“There are some incredible jazz-performances taking place throughout the weekend at some fantastic venues,” she said. “I encourage everyone to come to listen to the music and to support the wonderful local businesses that we have in town.”

For more information on 2023 St. Charles Jazz Weekend including a full schedule, visit www.stcjazzweekend.com.

For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.