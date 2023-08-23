St. Charles addiction treatment center ranked among best in country

Recovery Centers of America in St. Charles has been ranked among the best addiction treatment facilities in the nation by Newsweek Magazine, according to a news release.

RCA is an evidence-based drug and alcohol abuse treatment facility located at 41W400 Silver Glen Road. The organization has inpatient and outpatient substance abuse disorder and co-occurring mental health treatment centers across the country.

It was named in Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 ranking of “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers,” which lists the 360 leading addiction treatment facilities in the United States.

CEO of the St. Charles RCA, Karen Wolownik Albert , is an award-winning behavior health and addiction management expert with more than 20 years of experience.

“Our amazing team continues to inspire and set the standard for tailored addiction treatment in the Chicago metropolitan area,” Albert said a RCA news release Aug. 22. “It’s incredibly rewarding work and a testament to RCA’s science-based, compassionate, and respectful approach to recovery.”

Their ranking by Newsweek is based on a national online survey of over 4,000 medical professionals in the addiction treatment industry and accreditation data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

In addition to the St. Charles location and the outpatient services in Elgin, RCA has 10 inpatient facilities across the country., including Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Recovery Centers of America facilities have received the prestigious Newsweek designation, this year with multiple locations making the list.

RCA’s 120-acre campus in St. Charles opened just three years ago and is setting a new standard for addiction treatment in the Chicago metropolitan area, with services including:

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, RCA staff is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669).