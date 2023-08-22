In Focus: Something to cheer for

Rosary varsity volleyball players are introduced before their season-opener against St. Charles North on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sh)

The gymnasium at Rosary High School in Aurora was pulsating as both the Rosary and St. Charles North student sections screamed and cheered for their volleyball players as the 2023-24 fall sports season opened.

They’re back. Fans, parents, athletes, coaches and community members returned to the gyms and playing fields this week to watch as student-athletes put their blood, sweat and tears into the sports and teams they care so much about.

I love every second of it.

