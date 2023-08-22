Geneva D-304 to destroy 2017-18 special ed records

GENEVA – Geneva School District 304 will destroy special education records from the 2017-2018 school years of students who graduated, transferred or were dismissed from special services, the district announced in a news release.

Special education records may include reports of psychological and social work evaluations, multidisciplinary planning conferences, annual reviews, copies of Individualized Education Programs and other relevant information.

If a parent or student wants those records, they should call Ronnie Griffith in the Student Services Office at 630-463-3060 before Sept. 22.