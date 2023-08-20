St. Charles Fox River cleanup event scheduled for Sept. 16

ST. CHARLES –The River Corridor Foundation will host their 5th annual cleanup effort along the Fox River in St. Charles as part of “It’s Our Fox River Day” next month.

The Fox River Cleanup event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteer check-in is at Ferson Creek Park (off State Route 31 in St. Charles).

Those who wish to volunteer should register here, and advanced registration is encouraged. Trash bags and collection tools will be provided, according to a news release.

Walk-ins also are welcome. Volunteers are asked to provide their own gloves and reusable water bottle.

“It’s Our Fox River Day” is an annual event coordinated by Friend of the Fox River on the third Saturday of September, and is now designated by multiple municipalities and counties in the Fox River Valley.

River cleanups and community celebrations will happen both in Kane County and in towns along the Fox River from Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ottawa, Illinois

The St. Charles effort is coordinated in partnership with the River Corridor Foundation, the St. Charles Park District and The Conservation Foundation.

Volunteers haul waste out of the Fox River during the 2022 Fox River Cleanup event. (Photo Provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

Last year, more than 160 volunteers supported the St. Charles cleanup locations, resulting in the largest Fox River cleanup event to date.

“Thanks to our partnership with The Conservation Foundation and the St. Charles Park District, we’ve been able to grow this event year over year. We’re grateful for the volunteers who continue to join us to clean-up our shorelines and pull debris from the water. Our success is measured by our joint efforts to have a healthier Fox River,” River Corridor Foundation President Laurel Moad said in the release.

During the event, St. Charles Park District staff will support paddlers, larger debris transportation and disposal of aggregated trash gathered by volunteers.

Paddling clubs also will join the St. Charles cleanup to tackle litter from the water and access some of the hard-to-reach islands and shorelines, which are considered litter hotspots, according to the release.

According to the release, the annual river cleanup is a great opportunity for community engagement and will raise public awareness of the trash that accumulates in our waterways.

Experienced canoeists and kayakers are welcome to bring their own boat and enter at launch sites.

Those with questions, or those looking to coordinate a large group of volunteers should contact Rich Anderson at ra628@sbcglobal.net.