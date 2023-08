The city of St. Charles is repairing brick crosswalks on north Riverside Avenue, near Fire Station #1, according to a news release.

The work requires closure of the following intersections on these dates:

Riverside & Cedar avenues intersection will be closed Aug. 21 & 22

Riverside & State avenues intersection will be closed Aug. 23 & 24.

Entrances to the nearby parking lots will remain open during the work and detour routes will be posted, the release stated.