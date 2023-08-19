Sugar Grove Police Reports: Aug. 4-11, 2023

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose Gonzalez-Gurrola, 44, of the 800 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 4 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Michael Null, 45, of the 1000 block of Lafayette Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 11 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and was arrested on a warrant from Aurora Police for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• Nadine Cantu-Gallegos, 32, of the 9000 block of South 89th Avenue, Hickory Hills, was charged Aug. 11 with illegal transportation of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• John Montoya, 38, of the 100 block of South May Street, Joliet, was charged Aug. 11 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle.