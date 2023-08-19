August 20, 2023
Sugar Grove Police Reports: Aug. 4-11, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose Gonzalez-Gurrola, 44, of the 800 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 4 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Michael Null, 45, of the 1000 block of Lafayette Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 11 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and was arrested on a warrant from Aurora Police for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• Nadine Cantu-Gallegos, 32, of the 9000 block of South 89th Avenue, Hickory Hills, was charged Aug. 11 with illegal transportation of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• John Montoya, 38, of the 100 block of South May Street, Joliet, was charged Aug. 11 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle.

