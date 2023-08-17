Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 8, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Dejacquline D. Chatman, 40, of the 1700 block of Felton Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Walter R. Kyle, 54, of the 0-10 block of North Avenue, Aurora, for three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Evelyn J. Compean, 22, of the 200 block of Raymond Street, Elgin, for five counts of aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

• David Ocampo, 35, of the 600 block of Congress Street, Elgin for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, two counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place.

• Michael A. Mealy, 33, homeless, of Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

• Ivan Castellanos, 30, of the 300 block of Linden Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated DUI, DUI and driving without a valid license.

• Gerardo Diaz Jr., 21, of the 200 block of Nautical Way, Elgin, for aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and two counts of DUI.

• Isaiah K. Nunly, 26, of the 100 block of Filbert Drive, Streamwood, for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance

• Darrick L. King, 28, of the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, Elgin, for three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of fleeing/eluding a police officer and resisting a police officer.

• Kevin D. Chaney, 45, of the 1700 block of Berkely Drive, Elgin, for unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Lorico K. Washington, 31, of the 1800 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, for four counts of domestic battery and two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation.

• Rufus L. Burns III, 54, of the 1200 block of Menard Avenue, Chicago, for retail theft of merchandise valued at more than $300 and retail theft of merchandise valued at less than $300.

• Curtis Davis, 55, of the 1100 block of North Molitor, Chicago, for retail theft of merchandise valued at more than $300, retail theft of merchandise valued at less than $300, resisting a police officer, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Carissa A. Burke, 39, of the 1700 block of Felten Road, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• David S. Garcia Gamez, 27, of the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, Carpentersville, for two counts of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle, theft of an item valued at more than $10,000 and theft of property valued at more than $500.

• Alexia Lopez, 27, of the 600 block of Whitlock Court, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance,

• Miriam K. Quigley, 48, of the 900 block of Greenbriar Road, DeKalb, for three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a license that is revoked or suspended.

• Erwin G. Rivera, 36, of the 2000 block of Laporte Avenue, Chicago, for two counts of criminal sexual assault.

• Marshawn T. Brown, 17, of the 2700 block of Yorkeshire Court, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding police and driver’s license never issued.

• Luis Moyotyl Sr., 39, of the 600 block of South Lasalle Court, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting/provoking.

• Marciella Renteria, 24, of the 1600 block of Maple Avenue, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Dominique J. Mosby, 30, of the 15000 block of Terrace Drive, Oak Forest, for two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding police.

• Francis E. Whitaker, 19, of the 800 block of Konen Avenue, Aurora, for vehicular hijacking, four counts of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle, driving on a revoked license, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane use.

• Edgar A. Rivas, 35, of the 600 block of Spruce Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Michael Martinez, 22, of the 700 block of Morgan Street, Elgin, for armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Alejandro Sanchez, 27, of the 600 block of Konen Avenue, Aurora, for attempted arson and reckless conduct.

• James M. Crane, 40, homeless, of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery and mob action.

• Marcus A. Hill, 44, homeless, of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and mob action.

• Deshawn L. King, 37, of the 1200 block of Court D, Hanover Park, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and mob action.

• Tomas Aguilar, 18, of the 600 block of Flagg Street, Aurora, for two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, six counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

• Dangelo C. Molina, 18, of the 1000 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.