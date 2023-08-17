Batavia Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Metanoia Construction

Metanoia Construction Inc. celebrated becoming a member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11, at its new office location, 1921 W. Wilson St., Suite A, in Batavia.

According to a news release, Batavia Mayor Jeffrey Schielke presided over the celebration alongside owners Alfonso and Mirella Aca. Also in attendance were Metanoia employees Serafin Garcia, David Marin and Sara Ochoa. Among the well-wishers were Chamber employees Margaret Perreault and Shirley Mott.

Metanoia Construction has more than 20 years of experience in residential and commercial painting and remodeling. Services include interior painting, exterior painting, tuck pointing, stucco repairs and maintenance, EIFS repairs and maintenance, remodeling and much more, according to the release.

More information about Metanoia Construction Inc. can be found by visiting the website metanoiaconstruction.com. You can also check out their Facebook page. Contact Metanoia by calling 630-999-4281 or email pmetanoia@yahoo.com.