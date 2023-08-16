August 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Geneva D-304 makes $7,300 on auction

All surplus items – except 1 piano – sold

By Brenda Schory
Geneva District 304 is having an auction at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Maintenance Building 301 McKinley St., Geneva, to sell excess items from its inventory. Items include chairs, partitions, pianos and tools.

Geneva District 304's auction Aug. 5 sold everything but one piano. Items include chairs, partitions, filing cabinets and tools. (Photo provided by Geneva District 304)

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 earned about $7,300 from a weekend auction of surplus property, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Todd Lathem said Monday.

“We had a lot of desks, tables, chairs, filing cabinets,” Lathem said.

The district included filing cabinets because most records are now digital and don’t require a physical space, Lathem said.

Everything sold at auction except one of two pianos, he said.

Lathem thanked Facilities Director Scott Ney and his crew for their work that day.

The district is still expecting a final report back from the auction company, he said.

Board President Larry Cabeen said he expected that the auction proceeds will be added to the district’s general fund.

Geneva School District 304GenevaKane CountyEducation