Geneva D-304 makes $7,300 on auction

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 earned about $7,300 from a weekend auction of surplus property, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Todd Lathem said Monday.

“We had a lot of desks, tables, chairs, filing cabinets,” Lathem said.

The district included filing cabinets because most records are now digital and don’t require a physical space, Lathem said.

Everything sold at auction except one of two pianos, he said.

Lathem thanked Facilities Director Scott Ney and his crew for their work that day.

The district is still expecting a final report back from the auction company, he said.

Board President Larry Cabeen said he expected that the auction proceeds will be added to the district’s general fund.