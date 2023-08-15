Main Street to be closed to traffic in Batavia beginning Aug. 21

Main Street Road in Batavia will be closed to through traffic from Wyatt Drive to Bliss Road beginning the week of Aug. 21 until Sept. 30, weather permitting.

A posted detour will be in place using Bunker Road, Hughes Road, Fabyan Parkway, Randall Road, Orchard Road, Tanner Road,and Healy Road. While closed to through traffic, this section of road will remain open to local traffic only, according to a news release from the Kane County Division of Transportation..

The road closure will expedite construction, allowing crews better access to the site while protecting the public by distancing them from the work. It is part of the continued construction for the Bliss Road, Main Street Road and Fabyan Parkway Intersection Reconstruction Improvement project, according to the release.

Fabyan Parkway southbound will open from Hughes Road to Main Street Road beginning the week of Aug. 21. There will be no access to northbound Fabyan Parkway at Main Street Road.

The Bliss/Main/Fabyan project consists of a new road alignment, roundabout construction, roadway widening, resurfacing, lighting, drainage and landscape restoration which will increase safety and traffic flow operations through the intersection, according to the release.

The anticipated completion date for the project is November 2023, weather permitting.