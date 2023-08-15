Geneva D-304 accepts $12,400 from 8 donors

GENEVA – The Geneva School District 304 board accepted eight donations Monday totaling $12,400.

Most of the donations were for high school athletics.

The Geneva All Sports Boosters donated $2,400 for Geneva High School volleyball home uniforms.

Elburn Market and Grace Power & Control LLC donated $1,500 apiece for high school athletics, team supplies, uniforms and other needs.

E. Ray Construction, Lenity Financial, Jody Sexton Properties and Bob Jass Chevrolet each donated $1,500, also for Geneva High School athletics.

Elite Tape for Robotics Club donated $1,000 for the Robotics Club.

According to policy, the board must act to accept donations valued at $500 or more.