Volunteers needed for 2023 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for volunteers for St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend on Oct. 6-8 in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, there are volunteer opportunities available to help at the information booths in Lincoln Park and the St. Charles Municipal Building, as well as monitoring the Activity Zone on Riverside Avenue. All volunteers will receive a “Boo Crew” T-shirt. To learn more about the positions available and sign up, visit www.scarecrowfest.com/volunteer.

The St. Charles Business Alliance also is accepting applications for the Scarecrow Contest. To learn more about the Scarecrow Contest and view the application online or as a printable pdf version, visit www.scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

To find more information on 2023 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, visit www.scarecrowfest.com.

For further inquiries, call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.