New online portal coming for St. Charles utility customers

The city of St. Charles is in the process of implementing a new utility billing system, which will have a customer portal with enhanced features that make it easy for residents to manage their utility account, according to a news release from the city.

Important items to note about the new system:

Accounts will be assigned new account numbers.

Several online payment options will continue to be available, including: Pay through the new portal Pay through a bank or other financial institution Quick Pay without creating a profile or password Auto pay options

In-person, drop box & automated phone payments will still be accepted.

Paper bills also will have a new look and added utility information.

Everyone will receive a paper bill for the first billing cycle.

More information will be shared as the launch date is finalized. Contact the city’s utility billing office with questions at 630-377-4426.