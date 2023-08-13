August 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

New online portal coming for St. Charles utility customers

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Charles city officials are exploring the possibility of merging the St. Charles Plan Commission with the Board of Zoning Appeals.

St. Charles Municipal Center

The city of St. Charles is in the process of implementing a new utility billing system, which will have a customer portal with enhanced features that make it easy for residents to manage their utility account, according to a news release from the city.

Important items to note about the new system:

  • Accounts will be assigned new account numbers.
  • Several online payment options will continue to be available, including: Pay through the new portal Pay through a bank or other financial institution Quick Pay without creating a profile or password Auto pay options
  • In-person, drop box & automated phone payments will still be accepted.
  • Paper bills also will have a new look and added utility information.
  • Everyone will receive a paper bill for the first billing cycle.

More information will be shared as the launch date is finalized. Contact the city’s utility billing office with questions at 630-377-4426.

St. CharlesKane County