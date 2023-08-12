August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Sugar Grove Police Reports: July 10-24, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Eduardo Flores, 29, of the 400 block of Robinhood Drive, Aurora, was arrested July 24 on a Kane County warrant.

• Angel Hernandez Santiago, 21, of the 1600 block of Mobilehome Avenue, Rockford, was charged July 27 with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and an expired registration.

• Joshua J. Converse, 40, of the 700 block of Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove, was charged July 18 with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery-physical contact, obstructing a police officer and resisting a police officer. On July 19, Converse was also charged with violating an order of protection, three counts of violating a domestic violence bail bond and violating the terms of a misdemeanor bail bond.

• Andrew Perez, 34, of the 100 block of Third Street, Sandwich, was charged July 21 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver, driving with a revoked license, driving an uninsured vehicle and speeding 70 in a 55-mph-zone on eastbound Route 56 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

• Justice Monjaraz, 28, of the 800 block of West South Street, Plano, was charged July 10 with illegal transportation of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Police ReportsSugar Grove