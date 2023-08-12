Sugar Grove Police Reports: July 10-24, 2023

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Eduardo Flores, 29, of the 400 block of Robinhood Drive, Aurora, was arrested July 24 on a Kane County warrant.

• Angel Hernandez Santiago, 21, of the 1600 block of Mobilehome Avenue, Rockford, was charged July 27 with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and an expired registration.

• Joshua J. Converse, 40, of the 700 block of Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove, was charged July 18 with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery-physical contact, obstructing a police officer and resisting a police officer. On July 19, Converse was also charged with violating an order of protection, three counts of violating a domestic violence bail bond and violating the terms of a misdemeanor bail bond.

• Andrew Perez, 34, of the 100 block of Third Street, Sandwich, was charged July 21 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver, driving with a revoked license, driving an uninsured vehicle and speeding 70 in a 55-mph-zone on eastbound Route 56 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

• Justice Monjaraz, 28, of the 800 block of West South Street, Plano, was charged July 10 with illegal transportation of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.