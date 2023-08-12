Batavia MainStreet to host Block Party and Taste of Batavia

Batavia MainStreet will host the annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Peg Bond Center.

According to a news release, downtown Batavia restaurants will be at Peg Bond with $3 food tastings and drinks. The event will feature a performance from Batavia Dance Academy, as well as live music from David Fracarro singing the songs of Elvis and ORD Rocks, and a family zone brought to you by the Congregational Church of Batavia with bounce house, and more.

The Batavia Mothers Club will sponsor the annual Pie Bake-Off, and the car show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on North River Street.

Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for more information. You can also visit https://downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-block-party/.