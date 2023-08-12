August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Batavia MainStreet to host Block Party and Taste of Batavia

By Shaw Local News Network

Downtown Batavia Block Party at Peg Bond Center (Shaw Local file photo). The 2023 event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3. (Jeff Krage)

Batavia MainStreet will host the annual Block Party and Taste of Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Peg Bond Center.

According to a news release, downtown Batavia restaurants will be at Peg Bond with $3 food tastings and drinks. The event will feature a performance from Batavia Dance Academy, as well as live music from David Fracarro singing the songs of Elvis and ORD Rocks, and a family zone brought to you by the Congregational Church of Batavia with bounce house, and more.

The Batavia Mothers Club will sponsor the annual Pie Bake-Off, and the car show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on North River Street.

Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for more information. You can also visit https://downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-block-party/.

