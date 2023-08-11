New Geneva D304 superintendent to hold community listening sessions

New Geneva School District 304 Superintendent Andy Barrett will three hold community listening sessions over the next few weeks. Barrett took over the role in July from Kent Mutchler, who retired in June.

Barrett previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent, and has been with the district in various positions since 2006.

According to a D304 newsletter, Barrett will hold the sessions to listen to the thoughts, ideas and perspectives of parents and other community members.

Barrett plans to ask questions about how the district can better strengthen connections and communication and more. The meetings will be limited in size, but more dates could be added.

Anyone interested in attending one of the events should RSVP below:

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Coultrap Educational Service Center, 227 N. 4th St. RSVP here

Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 7-8 p.m. at Geneva High School, 416 McKinley Ave. RSVP here

Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 9-10 a.m. at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. 7th St. RSVP here