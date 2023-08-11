Batavia’s Flag Day monument gala fundraiser, public dedication scheduled for this fall

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization is holding a gala fundraiser for the Batavia Flag Day monument at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Patriot Park.

Guests who attend the event will also get a first look at the progress of the monument construction, according to a new release. Dinner will be catered by My Chef, with a top shelf open bar and entertainment featuring Lee Greenwood, Coffey Anderson and Batavia violinist Rachel Miller.

The Flag Day monument is located on the Riverwalk in downtown Batavia. Patriot Park is located at 100 N. Island Ave.

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization and Batavia Flag Day Committee will dedicate the monument and officially open it for tours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Participants will have an opportunity to send messages to future generations by adding to a mural, which will be encased in the 50- and 100-year time capsules in the wall of the monument.

“Right now, more than ever, we need a symbol of unity. An example for the next generation and every generation to follow that they are not alone in facing adversity. While the problems of today and tomorrow may be vastly different than what previous generations have faced, the opportunity to unify under our flag remains the same. This is an American ideal that needs to be celebrated and encouraged for our nation to continue,” Austin Dempsey, president of the Fox Valley Patriotic Organization said in the release.

Since the summer of 2016, the Fox Valley Patriotic Organization has been fundraising to build a national caliber Flag Day monument to honor the founder of Flag Day and Batavia resident, Dr. Bernard Cigrand, and to carry on his legacy of teaching all generations about the importance of honoring our flag and its day of remembrance on June 14, according to the release.

The monument also honors groups who have fought for the flag, including Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from Illinois, active military, veterans and first responders, according to the release.

For ticket details, visit www.flagdaymonument.com/events or for more information about the monument, visit www.flagdaymonument.com.