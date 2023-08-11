August 11, 2023
Batavia Chamber of Commerce announces ‘Eye on Aging’ retirement planning, healthy aging event

By Shaw Local News Network
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced it will hold Eye on Aging a new event scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Eastside Community Center at 14 N. Van Buren Street.

All are welcome to attend this event, which is focused on planning a successful retirement and creating an intentional, healthy aging strategy. By visiting vendor booths, attendees can discover local resources, interact with experts and gain valuable information, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Breakout presentations will address various aspects of aging, including estate planning, financial planning, aging in place and Medicare. The event is geared toward those in their 40s and up who want to age healthily and happily. Care partners and soon-to-be care partners will find useful information, as well.

There is no cost to attend this event. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available and all attendees will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks.

