Batavia Chamber of Commerce announces ‘Eye on Aging’ retirement planning, healthy aging event

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced it will hold “Eye on Aging” from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Eastside Community Center at 14 N. Van Buren St.

All are welcome to attend this event, which is focused on planning a successful retirement and creating an intentional, healthy aging strategy. By visiting vendor booths, attendees can discover local resources, interact with experts and gain valuable information, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Breakout presentations will address various aspects of aging, including estate planning, financial planning, aging in place and Medicare. The event is geared toward those in their 40s and up who want to age healthily and happily. Care partners and soon-to-be care partners will find useful information, as well.

There is no cost to attend this event. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available and all attendees will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks.