St. Charles Police Department to begin testing body cameras

St. Charles Police officers are now testing body-worn cameras, which will continue for several months.

Select patrol officers will be equipped with the cameras during their shifts to learn about their functionality and evaluate the different camera systems from different vendors.

State law mandates police departments implement body cameras for all officers by Jan. 1, 2025.

The St. Charles Police Department will implement the most suitable body camera system for the department, based on the officers’ evaluations once the testing is complete.