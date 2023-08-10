Geneva panel recommends $41,600 engineering contract for water plant HVAC rehab

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons Monday recommended approval of a contract for $41,600 for phase three engineering services for the Water Plant HVAC rehabilitation and modernization project.

The contract is with Engineering Solutions Team of Lisle, to do oversight of construction, review submittals and shop drawings, review pay requests, final inspection and punch list, officials said.

The project involves the replacement and upgrade of ventilating equipment used for cooling and heating in a water treatment plant, documents show.

Engineering Solutions Team had also vetted the bidders for the modernization project, recommending Ogni Group of Wood Dale. Its bid was $486,153.

Alderpersons acting as the Committee of the Whole this week also recommended an additional $48,615.30 in change orders for a total cost of $534,768.30.

The City Council will take final action on the Engineering Solutions and Ogni Group contracts.