August 10, 2023
Shaw Local
City of Batavia gets new website address

By Shaw Local News Network
The Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center in Batavia. (Susan Sarkauskas)

The official website for the city of Batavia has changed to Bataviail.gov. All city employees and City Council members’ email addresses have also changed to username@bataviail.gov, according to a news release from the city.

The previous cityofbatavia.net website address redirects to the new address. Also, the emails sent to the previous city email addresses at @cityofbatavia.net will still be received during a transition period.

The change to a .gov address was recommended by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for all government agencies. CISA is administering these top-level domains which will make them more secure and harder for malicious actors to impersonate.

