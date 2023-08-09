St. Charles Business Alliance to hold ‘Be You’ Rock Hunt for third year

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s “Be You” Rock Hunt is returning for the third year, according to a news release.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Participants will have the opportunity to win a bag of gifts valued at more than $90 from local St. Charles businesses by locating one of the ten painted “Be You” rocks hidden in downtown St. Charles.

Individuals who found one of the rocks will be able to redeem it at the St. Charles Municipal Building between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The rocks can be located anywhere outside in downtown St. Charles. This event will continue until all of the rocks are found. Updates on when the hunt concludes, or the status of the number of remaining rocks, can be found on the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Facebook and Instagram Page @stcalliance. Only one rock may be submitted per person, according to the release.

Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, encourages everyone to get outside to participate in the “Be You” Rock Hunt.

“This has been such a fun event the past two years, so we wanted to continue it for people to enjoy,” Sawicki said in the release. “It’s a great way to get outside before the school year begins and is a wonderful opportunity to visit the fantastic local businesses downtown while doing so.”

To find more information on the event, visit https://www.stcalliance.org/post/2023beyourockhunt. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.