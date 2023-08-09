Public invited to meeting about proposed ‘road diet’ to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety in Batavia

The city of Batavia will hold a public information meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 about the proposed implementation of a road diet for Route 31 from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road.

The meeting will be held at the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. The public is encouraged to arrive by 6:15 p.m., when the project team will give a presentation, according to a news release from the city.

The U.S. Department of Transportation explains the road diet approach as narrowing travel lanes or shoulders or eliminating some of them to provide more space for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A typical road diet consists of converting a four-lane roadway (two in each direction) to a three-lane (one in each direction plus a center turn lane). The proposal for Batavia would convert the four-lane road from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road to three lanes with shoulders.

The idea to implement a road diet for Route 31 came after two tragedies in the city involving bicyclists earlier this summer.

On May 23, a minivan hit a Batavia woman after she left Les Arends Forest Preserve, while crossing Batavia Avenue near Millview Drive. She later died from her injuries. A teen boy was struck by a truck on May 31, while crossing South Batavia Avenue near Union Avenue. An Aurora man has been charged with six counts of felony DUI in that crash.

The project requires Illinois Department of Transportation approval, and they have requested a public information meeting be held to gather feedback prior to their approval. Spring of 2024 is the target project completion date.

The informal meeting will include representatives from the city of Batavia who will answer questions about the project, as well as gather comments to share with IDOT.

Preliminary engineering analysis with drawings, maps and aerial photos will be available for review. These documents are also available now at bataviail.gov/roaddiet.

The city of Batavia is also completing a separate study to evaluate the existing pedestrian crossings along the corridor and the segment of Route 31 through downtown Batavia for safety improvements. A public information meeting regarding that project will be held at a later date.

For additional information, contact rbari@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2760.