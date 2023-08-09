August 09, 2023
One week left for Batavia residents to vote on sculpture for city’s columbarium

The city of Batavia is holding a sculpture competition for artwork to be placed in the new columbarium in the city's west cemetery.

Batavia residents still have a few more days to share their opinion on which sculpture should adorn the columbarium at Batavia’s west cemetery.

Residents can vote online until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Visit the Cemetery Sculpture Competition webpage to see images of the sculptures and cast a vote. The City Council will choose the sculpture, according to the city of Batavia’s website.

The columbarium is an 80-niche, eight-sided granite structure that holds funerary urns, with the deceased’s name and other details engraved on the exterior of the niche. The 7-foot tall columbarium has a flat roof, which is where the winning sculpture will be placed.

The city invited artists to submit proposals to create a public artwork in March, and there are three finalists. The models are on display in City Council Chambers, Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave.

