Hearth & Hammer celebrates new Batavia location with ribbon-cutting

Hearth & Hammer celebrated its new location and store expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 4 alongside representatives of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

Hearth & Hammer moved to a portion of the U.S. Wind Engine & Pump Co. windmill factory at 160 First St. in downtown Batavia in July, according to a news release.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with owners Annie Scholl and Andy Kenney and their daughter Ramona. Among the group of celebrants were Batavia Chamber staff members Margaret Perreault, Shirley Mott and Patti Anselme, along with members of Batavia MainStreet and representatives from the city of Batavia.

The new location houses a large selection of pantry products, books, stationery, accessories, home goods, a large selection of gift ideas and a kids section. The flagship store is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

For more information on Hearth & Hammer or to order their products online, visit hearthandhammer.co.