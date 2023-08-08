Geneva panel OKs almost $540K for HVAC project

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons Monday recommended approval for almost $540,000 for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at the Water Treatment Plant.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, alderpersons voted 8-0 with two absent to recommend a contract with Ogni Group of Wood Dale. First Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno and 3rd Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby were absent.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the council rejected bids for the work May 1 and directed staff to revise the specifications and rebid the project.

“Five bids were received with the low bid submitted by Ogni Group,” Dawkins said.

Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Bob Van Gyseghem said the administration building at the water plant does not have air conditioning and has not had any for about a year.

“We’ve been going through the process of putting bid specs together and getting this out to bid,” Van Gyseghem said.

The other problem is the air conditioning system is not working in the upstairs control room, which has equipment that needs to be kept cool, Van Gyseghem said.

“That room needs to be cooled. That HVAC system is out,” Van Gyseghem said. “It’s pretty much the entire plant.”

Ogni Group’s bid was $486,153. The committee voted to authorize Dawkins to approve up to an additional $48,615.30 in change orders for a total amount of $534,768.30.

The City Council will take final action.