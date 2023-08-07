Batavia installs free bicycle repair stations throughout city

The city of Batavia’s Bicycle Commission, along with community partners, have installed five bicycle repair stations throughout the city, according to a news release.

The stations include free to use tools to repair bikes and air to fill tires.

The five stations are located along the Fox River Trail and throughout Batavia. Locations are:

The Fox River Trail near Hall Quarry

Laurelwood Park at Logan Street

The Fox River Trail near Fabyan Parkway

Rotolo Middle School

Batavia Apartments on Wilson Street.

According to the release, the repair station project was funded by the city of Batavia, and the Batavia Park District, Batavia Public School District 101 and the Kane County Forest Preserve assisted in the installation. Barco Products, an outdoor furniture company located in Batavia, built the stations.

The stations provide tools to fix issues such as flat tires, adjusting a seat or reattaching a pedal so cyclists may continue their ride.

Stations can be found elsewhere along the Fox River Trail corridor, and Batavia is pleased to join other communities to create a network of free bicycle tools, Steve Ericksen, a member of the city of Batavia Bicycle Commission, said in the release.

“We are thrilled that the five new repair stands have arrived in time for riding season. We are grateful to the city, park district and forest preserve for their collaboration on this project,” Ericksen said.