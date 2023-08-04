Geneva D-304 to host auction on Saturday

GENEVA – Need cubicles or wood cabinets? Shop tools or a piano? How about globes of the world or wire shelves on wheels?

Geneva District 304 is having an auction at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Maintenance Building, 301 McKinley St., Geneva with parking available at the high school nearby, according to a news release.

The auction is to sell off excess items in the district’s inventory.

Auctioneer is Chris Wegener of Wegener Auctions in Sandwich. More information is available online at www.go2wegenerauctions.com.

Participants must pay for items in cash, by check, credit or debit cards and all items will sell to the highest bidder, according to the release.

No property can be removed until settled, all sales are final, as the district is not responsible once items are sold.

Photos of items to be available for auction are available online at www.auctionzip.com.