August 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of July 18, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Makayla R. Vaughan, 22, of the 900 block of Congdon Avenue, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, concealing or misrepresenting a vehicle identification, two counts each of aggravated fleeing/eluding police, failure to give information and render aid, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

• Jenessa O. Zapata, 34, of the 900 block of Assell Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated assault of a police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to government supported property.

• Jared Piza, 25, of the 1700 block of Orchid Street, Aurora, for four counts of forgery and theft over $100,000.

• Bridget Smith, 18, of the 1900 block of NE Frontage Road, Shorewood, for unauthorized possession of registration or plates, never having been issued a license, driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to transfer title and no valid registration.

• Jonathan A. Morales, 36, of the 1200 block of South 61st Street, Cicero, for retail theft.

• Frank L. Covington, 34, of the 3700 block of North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, Wis., for burglary, retail theft over $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.

• Latoya L. Caldwell, 35, of the 4400 block of Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, for eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of resisting a police officer and criminal damage to property.

