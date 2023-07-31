The Holmstad in Batavia to host annual bazaar

Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia will host its annual bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the senior living community. Admission is free.

When Dave Anderson was 8 years old, he was given a toolbox. That gift was the start of Anderson’s inspiration for woodworking. Decades later, as a resident of Covenant Living at the Holmstad, his passion continues in the wood shop at the senior living community where he creates unique items that are sold each year at the community’s annual bazaar. Those wooden pieces range from wooden toys, charcuterie boards, bird houses and beautiful boxes.

“I really appreciate the variety of wood grains and how each type requires some differences in techniques to craft these wooden creations,” Anderson said in the release. “The real joy comes from selling the items at our annual bazaar each year with the goal of raising funds to give back to the community.”

This year Anderson’s bandsaw boxes are some of the items he’s created that will be on sale.

Shoppers can anticipate finding wood and needle crafts, designer knits, plants, quilts, baked goods, along with second-hand treasures such as jewelry, furniture, books and household items. Some of the items for sale can be previewed at HolmstadBazaar.com.

“Friendships are created as we make things for the Bazaar and we’re grateful for visitors who buy what we make,” Anderson said in the release. “The residents here then use that money to give scholarships to graduating high school employees, add to the Benevolent Care Fund, support our programs, and contribute to our favorite local charities. The Bazaar makes the Holmstad a better place to live.”

There also will be an opportunity for shoppers to win a cash drawing. Shoppers may pay for items with credit cards, cash or checks.

Covenant Living at the Holmstad is located at 700 W. Fabyan Parkway in Batavia. For information, visit HolmstadBazaar.com.