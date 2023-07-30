Batavia MainStreet and Water Street Studios seeking applicants for Winterfest Art Market

Batavia MainStreet and Water Street Studios are accepting applications for vendors for the Winterfest Art Market, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at Water Street Studios and The Dock.

Applications to participate in the holiday market are due Aug. 20, and vendors will be selected by Sept. 1.

Artists, artisans and makers will be selling fine art and handmade items featured throughout Water Street Studios and The Dock, 150 First St.

Event hours are Friday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event will have drinks, food and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

For more information or to apply, visit https://downtownbatavia.com/farmers-markets/#winterfest. Contact artisancollective@downtownbatavia.com with questions.