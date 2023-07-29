Tickets still available for Batavia Dinner Table

Tickets are still available for Batavia MainStreet’s Dinner Table event.

The popular summer event is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 on N. River Street in downtown Batavia. Tickets are $65 per person, and all funds raised from the event will be donated to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry.

According to Batavia MainStreet, all the food served at the event is farm-to-table, with locally-sourced ingredients, many from vendors at the Batavia Farmers Market. The dinner table will seat more than 200 people, and the food will be prepared by local chefs at downtown restaurants.

The event is nonrefundable, and in case of inclement weather, meals will be available for pickup from 4 to 5 p.m.

Batavia MainStreet is also looking for more volunteers for the event.

For more information about Batavia Dinner Table, or to sign up to volunteer, visit downtownbatavia.com.