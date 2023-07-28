It’s Harry Potter weekend at Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Stop by the Batavia Boardwalk Shops for a special Harry Potter-themed weekend, with free events for the family.

On Friday, all shops are open until 8 p.m., with free popcorn until close.

Harry Potter Trivia begins at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, along with free snow cones from noon until 4 p.m. and a free Dobby Sock toss from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the free Dobby Toss runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are located at 114 W. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com.