July 28, 2023
Shaw Local
It’s Harry Potter weekend at Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Ten new shops opened for the season at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Batavia Boardwalk shops also include a pop-up shop which will feature a new vendor each weekend.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are hosting Harry Potter weekend July 28-30, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Stop by the Batavia Boardwalk Shops for a special Harry Potter-themed weekend, with free events for the family.

On Friday, all shops are open until 8 p.m., with free popcorn until close.

Harry Potter Trivia begins at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, along with free snow cones from noon until 4 p.m. and a free Dobby Sock toss from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the free Dobby Toss runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are located at 114 W. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com.

