Geneva alderpersons OK $42K emergency purchase of pump, motor

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons unanimously approved an emergency purchase of a pump and motor for $42,010.

Alderpersons voted at a special City Council meeting Monday to replace the pump and motor at Well 9, which failed on July 19, officials said.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the well went into failure and would not restart.

“Electrical testing indicated that it was a failure of the motor,” Dawkins said.

“Well No. 9 is our primary shallow well because of the raw water quality and production capacity,” Dawkins said. “As you may remember, we have Well No. 6 and Well No. 13 are currently out of service, and therefore, it’s extremely important we get this one back in service as soon as possible to ensure we’re able to meet the demand.”

The city code empowers the council to make emergency purchases such as this one, she said.

Municipal Well & Pump of Waupun, Wisc., the company currently working on Wells No. 6 and 13, have a new pump and motor in stock and are prepared to install it this week.

The cost to replace it will be covered in the current budget and will be reflected in a future budget amendment, if necessary, officials said.