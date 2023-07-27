Batavia Depot Museum presents two new back-to-school exhibits on local history

Back-to-school season is almost here, and the Batavia Depot Museum celebrates this tradition with two new temporary exhibits paying homage to local schools.

According to a news release from the Batavia Park District, “What’s in a Name?: Batavia Schools” showcases the legacies of notable Batavia educators and “Batavia Hair: Picture Day Edition” is a history of hairstyles dating back to the 1800s.

The Depot Museum will host a public opening reception for these exhibits on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

”What’s in a Name” tells the stories of beloved Batavia educators for whom schools were named. From Grace McWayne to Sam Rotolo, these teachers were everyday working-class men and women who were dedicated to making life better for Batavia families. Some Depot Museum visitors may remember Bill Wood, Rotolo, Eldora Hoover and others. The exhibit will give Batavians the opportunity to share facts and stories about other remarkable people and their quiet dedication to local education.

The original Batavia Bulldog costume will be on display, and selfies will be encouraged.

“This exhibit is a great way to get a taste of what really makes the Batavia spirit so special,” said Kate Garrett, museum director, in the release.

”Batavia Hair: Picture Day Edition” is a history of hairstyles worn by local Batavians since the 1800s.

“Hair is an important part of self-expression and I wanted to celebrate how Batavians have chosen to express themselves and their identity,” said Jessica Meis, museum curator, in the release.

The exhibit features iconic hairstyles pulled from a century (about 1910-2010s) of Batavia High School yearbooks and an homage to local hair professionals that made some of these hairstyles possible.

The Batavia Depot Museum is at 155 Houston St. and is free to visit. Museum hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The museum opened in 1975 as a cooperative effort between the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Historical Society. Housed inside the retired Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad Depot, which was the first of its kind built in 1854, it is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.