July 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Passport to Batavia promotes downtown merchants, raises cash for food bank

18 merchants participating in program’s 2nd year

By Shaw Local News Network
Farmdog Flowers, 239 W. Wilson St., Batavia, is one of the 18 merchants participating in the Aug. 5 Passport to Batavia event. Farmdog Flowers is a florist offering bouquets, arrangements and gifts. The business participated in Passport to Batavia's event last year. (Provided)

BATAVIA – The Batavia Woman’s Club is hosting the second annual “Passport to Batavia,” a shopping journey through the city’s downtown shops, next week.

The 18 participating shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The merchants will have special offers, discounts, tastings and free gifts, according to a news release.

Participants can get their passports stamped so they will be eligible to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks.

Tickets are $25 and will be donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Tickets are available online at www.bataviawomansclub.org/programs/passport.

Participants should pick up their passports in the morning at the Batavia Farmers Market. The Batavia Woman’s Club will have passports and shopping swag bags at the Community Tent, according to the release.

The 18 participating businesses are Bee Attitudes, Bocaditos Café, Bulldog Nutrition, CatTalpa Manor, Fancy Nancy Boards, Farmdog Flowers, Flyleaf Bakery Café, Hearth & Hammer, House of 423, Mojo Handbags, New Moon Vegan, Paula’s Consignment Couture, Pretty Pages, Red Hive Market, Salon by the River, Special Occasions on the Avenue, Sturdy Shelter and Wilson Street Mercantile.

Call 630-802-5641 for more information.

