Batavia police to participate in Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday

BATAVIA – The Batavia Police Department, along with state police and other local law enforcement, is participating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday, July 26.

Police Chief Shawn Mazza said police would be highly visible city-wide.

“We will look at some of our major thoroughfares where there’s a lot of traffic and we tend to have more speeding issues,” Mazza said. “We will be focusing on speed, making traffic stops and also just being highly visible as well, to try and get people to lift their foot up off the accelerator and slow down.”

And the reason July 26 was chosen for speeding awareness is because it is in the heart of the summer travel season, said Scott Kristiansen, Illinois Law Enforcement Liaison Supervisor for the Illinois Chiefs of Police.

“This 100 days of summer have the most speed-related crashes during the year,” Kristiansen said. “This week is the heart. It really gets busy with travel, people going out and going to festivals, traveling on vacation, going to the theater, shopping, still working and back-to-school shopping. There is a lot of travel during this time from July 4 to Labor Day.”

The Speed Awareness Day began in 2016 and expanded yearly now to include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, Kristiansen said.

In addition to law enforcement, the Illinois Department of Transportation is also committed to addressing the speeding problem, he said.

“Since COVID we’ve had a speeding problem. People going 100 miles an hour and law enforcement was limiting enforcement because we didn’t know,” Kristiansen said.

“Coming back to work, if somebody was going to speed, it was five miles over,” Kristiansen said. “Now they routinely drive 80 miles an hour on the expressways without a concern. That’s because the state police are trying to catch people doing 90 and 100 miles an hour. The culture is such that people have become accustomed to speeding and don’t recognize the enhanced danger of traveling at those higher speeds.”

If a driver doubles his speed from 30 miles an hour to 60 miles an hour, “You don’t double the energy that happens in a crash, you quadruple it.”

Part of the public awareness campaign is on social media, Kristiansen said.

And the message?

“Speeding wrecks lives,” Kristiansen said.

Speed is involved in about a third of all vehicle fatalities nationwide, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Mazza said the Illinois Tollway, Illinois Truck Enforcement Association, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and AAA Insurance all participate or support the initiative.

“It’s a rather wide-scale initiative wide where all these different stakeholders come together and … (agree) that speed is a significant contributory cause of crashes,” Mazza said. “And everybody … on one day … plugs in a lot of resources.”