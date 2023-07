Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Ella (8) and Ben (10) Polanski of Naperville, enjoy ears of corn at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival was held July 20-23, 2023. For over fifty years, the Corn Boil festival has been widely attended by not just the residents of Sugar Grove, but by those in the surrounding communities, and even some from a far. Each year the all-volunteer committee is committed to providing the best festival around.